Reliance (NYSE:RS) COO Sells $7,738,177.20 in Stock

Reliance, Inc. (NYSE:RS – Get Free Report) COO Stephen Paul Koch sold 24,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.62, for a total transaction of $7,738,177.20. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 14,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,509,434.02. This trade represents a 63.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Stephen Paul Koch also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 1st, Stephen Paul Koch sold 3,066 shares of Reliance stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.56, for a total value of $869,394.96.

Reliance Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of NYSE RS traded down $0.68 on Wednesday, hitting $316.43. The company had a trading volume of 289,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 370,698. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 4.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Reliance, Inc. has a 12-month low of $250.07 and a 12-month high of $365.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.65, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50 day moving average of $319.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $295.63.

Reliance Increases Dividend

Reliance ( NYSE:RS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.80 by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 billion. Reliance had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 5.17%.The business’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.22 earnings per share. Reliance has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 4.500-4.70 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Reliance, Inc. will post 16.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 6th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.6%. This is an increase from Reliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. Reliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.36%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on RS shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded Reliance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Reliance from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $340.00 to $330.00 in a report on Friday, February 20th. Zacks Research upgraded Reliance from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Reliance from $287.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Reliance from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $340.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Friday, February 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $321.67.

Institutional Trading of Reliance

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RS. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Reliance by 6.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,111 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,364,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in Reliance by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 5,662 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,635,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Reliance by 99.2% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC grew its position in Reliance by 428.3% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 1,458 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Reliance in the second quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Institutional investors own 79.26% of the company’s stock.

Reliance Company Profile

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co (NYSE: RS) is a leading metals service center company that distributes and processes a broad array of metal products. The company offers cut-to-length, shearing, blanking, sawing, bending, machining and value-added services for carbon and alloy steel, stainless steel, aluminum, brass, titanium and specialty metal alloys. Its products serve diverse end markets, including energy, infrastructure, general manufacturing, transportation, aerospace and defense.

Founded in 1939 in Los Angeles, Reliance Steel & Aluminum has grown through a combination of organic expansion and strategic acquisitions.

