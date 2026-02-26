Insider Selling: Artivion (NYSE:AORT) CAO Sells 1,731 Shares of Stock

Artivion, Inc. (NYSE:AORT – Get Free Report) CAO Amy Horton sold 1,731 shares of Artivion stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.59, for a total transaction of $65,068.29. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 128,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,823,811.93. The trade was a 1.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Amy Horton also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 24th, Amy Horton sold 830 shares of Artivion stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.69, for a total transaction of $29,622.70.

On Monday, December 8th, Amy Horton sold 4,572 shares of Artivion stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.42, for a total transaction of $203,088.24.

Artivion Stock Performance

NYSE:AORT traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $35.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 300,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 399,410. The business’s fifty day moving average is $42.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.14. The stock has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 178.32 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 3.53 and a quick ratio of 2.62. Artivion, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.97 and a 1 year high of $48.25.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Artivion

Artivion ( NYSE:AORT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $118.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.42 million. Artivion had a return on equity of 7.43% and a net margin of 2.21%.The company’s revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Artivion, Inc. will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Artivion by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,170,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,588,000 after acquiring an additional 141,030 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Artivion by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,256,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,930,000 after purchasing an additional 18,248 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Artivion by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,584,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,288,000 after purchasing an additional 44,641 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Artivion by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,372,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,603,000 after purchasing an additional 55,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Artivion by 211.9% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,101,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,228,000 after purchasing an additional 748,119 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.37% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Wall Street Zen lowered Artivion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 14th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Artivion from a “sell (d)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Artivion from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 13th. Citizens Jmp raised their price target on shares of Artivion from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Artivion in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.97.

About Artivion

Artivion, Inc (NYSE: AORT) is a global medical technology company that develops, manufactures and markets implantable tissue products and surgical devices for cardiac and vascular surgery. The company’s portfolio includes biologic implants derived from human and animal tissue, such as allografts and xenografts, as well as synthetic scaffolds and surgical adhesives. These products are designed to repair, reinforce or replace damaged cardiovascular and thoracic tissues during procedures such as aortic repair, heart valve surgery and vascular reconstruction.

Originally founded in 1984 under the name CryoLife, the company rebranded as Artivion in early 2022 to reflect its broader mission in cardiovascular innovation.

