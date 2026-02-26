Lance Berry Sells 4,485 Shares of Artivion (NYSE:AORT) Stock

Artivion, Inc. (NYSE:AORT – Get Free Report) EVP Lance Berry sold 4,485 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.69, for a total value of $160,069.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 143,965 shares in the company, valued at $5,138,110.85. The trade was a 3.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Artivion Stock Performance

Artivion stock traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $35.66. 300,261 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 399,410. Artivion, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.97 and a 12 month high of $48.25. The company has a current ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $42.51 and a 200 day moving average of $43.14. The firm has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 178.32 and a beta of 1.59.

Artivion (NYSE:AORT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $118.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.42 million. Artivion had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 7.43%. Artivion’s revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Artivion, Inc. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AORT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen lowered Artivion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 14th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Artivion in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Weiss Ratings raised Artivion from a “sell (d)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Citizens Jmp upped their price target on Artivion from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of Artivion in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.97.

Institutional Trading of Artivion

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Artivion by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,170,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,588,000 after purchasing an additional 141,030 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Artivion by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,256,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,930,000 after buying an additional 18,248 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Artivion by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,584,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,288,000 after buying an additional 44,641 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its holdings in Artivion by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,372,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,603,000 after buying an additional 55,322 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Artivion by 211.9% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,101,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,228,000 after buying an additional 748,119 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.37% of the company’s stock.

About Artivion

Artivion, Inc (NYSE: AORT) is a global medical technology company that develops, manufactures and markets implantable tissue products and surgical devices for cardiac and vascular surgery. The company’s portfolio includes biologic implants derived from human and animal tissue, such as allografts and xenografts, as well as synthetic scaffolds and surgical adhesives. These products are designed to repair, reinforce or replace damaged cardiovascular and thoracic tissues during procedures such as aortic repair, heart valve surgery and vascular reconstruction.

Originally founded in 1984 under the name CryoLife, the company rebranded as Artivion in early 2022 to reflect its broader mission in cardiovascular innovation.

See Also

