Insider Selling: T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) Insider Sells 2,329 Shares of Stock

T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) insider Mark Wolfe Nelson sold 2,329 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.38, for a total value of $517,923.02. Following the sale, the insider owned 65,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,605,251.26. The trade was a 3.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Mark Wolfe Nelson also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, February 18th, Mark Wolfe Nelson sold 6,274 shares of T-Mobile US stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.69, for a total value of $1,378,335.06.
- On Tuesday, February 17th, Mark Wolfe Nelson sold 10,240 shares of T-Mobile US stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.80, for a total transaction of $2,260,992.00.
T-Mobile US Price Performance
TMUS stock traded down $3.32 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $218.66. 4,790,413 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,580,758. The company has a 50-day moving average of $199.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $217.53. The company has a market capitalization of $240.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.44. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a twelve month low of $181.36 and a twelve month high of $276.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.90.
T-Mobile US Announces Dividend
Key T-Mobile US News
Here are the key news stories impacting T-Mobile US this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Retail catalyst — T‑Mobile is rolling out Samsung Galaxy S26 offers that highlight exclusive 5G Advanced features and handset promotions that can drive upgrades and service revenue. T-Mobile Turns up the Value With the Samsung Galaxy S26 Lineup
- Positive Sentiment: Capital-return signal — MarketBeat and other filings note a quarterly dividend (ex‑dividend Feb 27) and company commentary about buybacks; the dividend and buyback capacity support investor income expectations. MarketBeat TMUS coverage
- Positive Sentiment: Funding flexibility — T‑Mobile completed ~€1.5B of euro‑denominated notes (2032, 2035) that management says could fund repurchases, dividends or refinancing, giving optionality on capital allocation. Will T-Mobile US’ €1.5 Billion Euro Bond Deal Shift Its Capital Return Story?
- Neutral Sentiment: Upcoming investor access — CEO Srini Gopalan will present at the Morgan Stanley TMT conference on March 4; investors will watch his guidance and broadband/subscriber commentary for catalysts. T-Mobile US, Inc. to Present at the Morgan Stanley Technology, Media & Telecom Conference
- Neutral Sentiment: Analyst mix — consensus remains a “Moderate Buy” with target price dispersion; upgrades from some houses but holds/neutral from others keep analyst sentiment mixed. Brokerage Ratings Summary
- Negative Sentiment: Insider selling — Director G. Michael Sievert sold 80,000 shares (~$17.2M) in a disclosed transaction, which can be viewed negatively by the market even if tax or diversification motives apply. SEC Form 4: Insider Sale
- Negative Sentiment: Competitive pressure — aggressive offers from rivals (Spectrum’s $1,000 switch guarantee) and articles comparing Verizon/AT&T valuations highlight subscriber and pricing risk that could pressure churn and margins. SPECTRUM GUARANTEES $1,000 SAVINGS
- Negative Sentiment: Customer loyalty concerns — coverage notes T‑Mobile launched free offers to shore up loyalty after a drop in retention metrics; churn and promotional intensity can weigh on ARPU and near‑term margins. T-Mobile hopes free offer will restore customer loyalty
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of brokerages have recently commented on TMUS. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Friday, February 13th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “neutral” rating on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group raised shares of T-Mobile US from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $257.09.
Read Our Latest Research Report on T-Mobile US
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMUS. Howard Hughes Medical Institute acquired a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. United Community Bank increased its stake in T-Mobile US by 131.1% during the 3rd quarter. United Community Bank now owns 104 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in T-Mobile US by 114.0% during the fourth quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC now owns 122 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 190.0% in the third quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC now owns 116 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aspect Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 112.1% during the second quarter. Aspect Partners LLC now owns 123 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.49% of the company’s stock.
T-Mobile US Company Profile
T-Mobile US is a national wireless carrier that provides mobile voice, messaging and data services to consumers, businesses and wholesale customers across the United States, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The company operates a nationwide mobile network and offers device sales, equipment financing and support services through retail stores, online channels and distribution partners. T-Mobile positions its products around bundled service plans, device offerings and value-added features for both individual and enterprise customers.
Product offerings include postpaid and prepaid wireless plans under the T-Mobile and Metro by T-Mobile brands, as well as connectivity solutions for small and large businesses.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than T-Mobile US
- The gold chart Wall Street is terrified of…
- America’s 1776 happening again
- This makes me furious
- Buy this Gold Stock Before May 2026
- What a Former CIA Agent Knows About the Coming Collapse
Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.