Insider Selling: T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) Insider Sells 2,329 Shares of Stock

T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) insider Mark Wolfe Nelson sold 2,329 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.38, for a total value of $517,923.02. Following the sale, the insider owned 65,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,605,251.26. The trade was a 3.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Mark Wolfe Nelson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 18th, Mark Wolfe Nelson sold 6,274 shares of T-Mobile US stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.69, for a total value of $1,378,335.06.

On Tuesday, February 17th, Mark Wolfe Nelson sold 10,240 shares of T-Mobile US stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.80, for a total transaction of $2,260,992.00.

T-Mobile US Price Performance

TMUS stock traded down $3.32 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $218.66. 4,790,413 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,580,758. The company has a 50-day moving average of $199.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $217.53. The company has a market capitalization of $240.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.44. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a twelve month low of $181.36 and a twelve month high of $276.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

T-Mobile US Announces Dividend

Key T-Mobile US News

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 27th will be issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 27th. T-Mobile US’s payout ratio is 42.02%.

Here are the key news stories impacting T-Mobile US this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TMUS. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Friday, February 13th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “neutral” rating on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group raised shares of T-Mobile US from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $257.09.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMUS. Howard Hughes Medical Institute acquired a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. United Community Bank increased its stake in T-Mobile US by 131.1% during the 3rd quarter. United Community Bank now owns 104 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in T-Mobile US by 114.0% during the fourth quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC now owns 122 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 190.0% in the third quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC now owns 116 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aspect Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 112.1% during the second quarter. Aspect Partners LLC now owns 123 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US is a national wireless carrier that provides mobile voice, messaging and data services to consumers, businesses and wholesale customers across the United States, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The company operates a nationwide mobile network and offers device sales, equipment financing and support services through retail stores, online channels and distribution partners. T-Mobile positions its products around bundled service plans, device offerings and value-added features for both individual and enterprise customers.

Product offerings include postpaid and prepaid wireless plans under the T-Mobile and Metro by T-Mobile brands, as well as connectivity solutions for small and large businesses.

Featured Articles

