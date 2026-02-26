James Mackin Sells 20,962 Shares of Artivion (NYSE:AORT) Stock

Artivion, Inc. (NYSE:AORT – Get Free Report) CEO James Mackin sold 20,962 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.59, for a total value of $787,961.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 780,031 shares in the company, valued at $29,321,365.29. This trade represents a 2.62% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

AORT traded up $0.31 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $35.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 300,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 399,410. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 178.32 and a beta of 1.59. Artivion, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.97 and a twelve month high of $48.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $42.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Artivion (NYSE:AORT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $118.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.42 million. Artivion had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 7.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Artivion, Inc. will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on AORT shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Artivion in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Artivion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 14th. Citizens Jmp lifted their target price on shares of Artivion from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Artivion in a report on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised Artivion from a “sell (d)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.97.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AORT. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Artivion by 211.9% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,101,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,228,000 after purchasing an additional 748,119 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Artivion in the fourth quarter worth $746,000. Susquehanna Portfolio Strategies LLC increased its position in Artivion by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna Portfolio Strategies LLC now owns 40,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,849,000 after buying an additional 7,186 shares during the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new stake in shares of Artivion in the fourth quarter valued at $248,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Artivion by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 91,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,188,000 after buying an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.37% of the company’s stock.

Artivion, Inc (NYSE: AORT) is a global medical technology company that develops, manufactures and markets implantable tissue products and surgical devices for cardiac and vascular surgery. The company’s portfolio includes biologic implants derived from human and animal tissue, such as allografts and xenografts, as well as synthetic scaffolds and surgical adhesives. These products are designed to repair, reinforce or replace damaged cardiovascular and thoracic tissues during procedures such as aortic repair, heart valve surgery and vascular reconstruction.

Originally founded in 1984 under the name CryoLife, the company rebranded as Artivion in early 2022 to reflect its broader mission in cardiovascular innovation.

