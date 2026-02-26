G Michael Sievert Sells 13,911 Shares of T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) Stock

T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) Director G Michael Sievert sold 13,911 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.07, for a total transaction of $3,061,393.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 126,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,901,574.95. This trade represents a 9.89% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

On Tuesday, February 24th, G Michael Sievert sold 1,089 shares of T-Mobile US stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.85, for a total transaction of $241,594.65.

On Thursday, February 19th, G Michael Sievert sold 80,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.94, for a total transaction of $17,195,200.00.

Shares of TMUS traded down $3.32 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $218.66. The stock had a trading volume of 4,790,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,580,758. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.00. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12 month low of $181.36 and a 12 month high of $276.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $240.93 billion, a PE ratio of 22.52, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.44. The company’s 50-day moving average is $199.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $217.53.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 27th will be paid a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 27th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.9%. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.02%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in T-Mobile US by 0.8% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,071,046 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $255,187,000 after acquiring an additional 8,227 shares in the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd bought a new stake in T-Mobile US in the 2nd quarter valued at about $984,000. Rossby Financial LCC increased its position in T-Mobile US by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rossby Financial LCC now owns 1,865 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund raised its stake in T-Mobile US by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 189,954 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $45,258,000 after buying an additional 13,900 shares during the period. Finally, Conscious Wealth Investments LLC boosted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 0.4% in the second quarter. Conscious Wealth Investments LLC now owns 12,861 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,077,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 42.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Daiwa Securities Group upgraded shares of T-Mobile US from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Thursday, February 12th. BNP Paribas Exane lowered their target price on T-Mobile US from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Barclays lifted their target price on T-Mobile US from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $257.09.

T-Mobile US is a national wireless carrier that provides mobile voice, messaging and data services to consumers, businesses and wholesale customers across the United States, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The company operates a nationwide mobile network and offers device sales, equipment financing and support services through retail stores, online channels and distribution partners. T-Mobile positions its products around bundled service plans, device offerings and value-added features for both individual and enterprise customers.

Product offerings include postpaid and prepaid wireless plans under the T-Mobile and Metro by T-Mobile brands, as well as connectivity solutions for small and large businesses.

