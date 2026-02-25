Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) CAO David Loomis Sells 1,108 Shares

Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Free Report) CAO David Loomis sold 1,108 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.16, for a total value of $13,473.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 29,692 shares in the company, valued at $361,054.72. The trade was a 3.60% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Shares of NASDAQ ARVN traded up $0.93 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,374,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 820,560. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $854.13 million, a P/E ratio of -16.42 and a beta of 1.88. Arvinas, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.90 and a 1-year high of $18.93.
Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 24th. The company reported ($1.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.55). The business had revenue of $9.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.26 million. Arvinas had a negative net margin of 18.73% and a negative return on equity of 9.77%. The firm’s revenue was down 84.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.63) EPS. Analysts predict that Arvinas, Inc. will post -3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Here are the key news stories impacting Arvinas this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and lifted its price target to $20 (from $16), increasing modeled upside and likely supporting buying interest. Piper Sandler upgrade
- Positive Sentiment: Company update and investor presentation confirm a cash runway into the second half of 2028 and lay out multiple 2026 clinical data milestones (ARV-102 LRRK2 data at AP/PD, ARV-806 KRAS G12D and ARV-393 BCL6 readouts, ARV-027 Phase 1 start, ARV-6723 P1 on track), which provide near‑term binary catalysts. Corporate update & financial results
- Positive Sentiment: Market commentary highlighting Arvinas’ advancing pipeline lifted sentiment in pre-market/futures trading. Kalkine pipeline article
- Neutral Sentiment: Street consensus remains mixed — the average analyst rating is around “Hold,” so upgrades from individual firms may not shift broad analyst views immediately. Analyst consensus – Hold
- Neutral Sentiment: Reported short-interest figures show effectively zero in the current update (data appears inconclusive), so short-covering is unlikely to be a material driver.
- Negative Sentiment: Q4 results disappointed: a $1.10 loss per share vs. an expected ~$0.55 loss, and revenue of $9.5M versus ~$37M expected — revenue fell ~84% year-over-year. Those misses raise execution and near-term revenue concerns. Q4 results & call
- Negative Sentiment: Insider selling: CEO Randy Teel sold 4,786 shares and CAO David Loomis sold 1,108 shares on Feb 23 (small percentage reductions of ~3.1% and ~3.6% of their holdings). While not large in dollar terms, insider sales can be perceived negatively by some investors. CEO Form 4 CAO Form 4
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ARVN shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on Arvinas from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 17th. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Arvinas from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup raised shares of Arvinas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Arvinas in a research note on Monday, December 22nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Arvinas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.47.
Arvinas, Inc (NASDAQ: ARVN) is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of therapies based on targeted protein degradation. Utilizing its proprietary proteolysis-targeting chimera (PROTAC®) platform, Arvinas aims to selectively eliminate disease-causing proteins rather than merely inhibit their activity. This novel approach has the potential to address a range of diseases, including oncology, neurodegeneration and inflammation, by harnessing the body’s natural protein-recycling systems.
The company’s most advanced clinical candidates address hormone-driven cancers.
