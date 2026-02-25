Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) Releases Q1 2027 Earnings Guidance

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter 2027 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 3.110-3.130 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 2.670. The company issued revenue guidance of $11.0 billion-$11.1 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $11.0 billion. Salesforce also updated its FY 2027 guidance to 13.110-13.190 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Salesforce from $398.00 to $287.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $375.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $260.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Salesforce in a research report on Monday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $330.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Salesforce from $375.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have given a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $301.56.

CRM traded up $6.77 on Wednesday, reaching $192.19. The company had a trading volume of 21,330,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,133,844. Salesforce has a fifty-two week low of $174.57 and a fifty-two week high of $313.70. The company’s fifty day moving average is $227.77 and its 200 day moving average is $239.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $180.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.27.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 3rd. The CRM provider reported $3.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $10.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.27 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 14.41% and a net margin of 17.91%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.41 EPS. Salesforce has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 3.020-3.040 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Salesforce will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 18th were paid a $0.416 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 18th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.16%.

In other news, Director G Mason Morfit purchased 96,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $260.58 per share, for a total transaction of $25,015,680.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 2,994,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $780,309,155.22. The trade was a 3.31% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Neelie Kroes sold 3,893 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.70, for a total value of $929,259.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 7,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,742,271.30. This represents a 34.78% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. J. Stern & Co. LLP lifted its position in shares of Salesforce by 24,056.7% during the 4th quarter. J. Stern & Co. LLP now owns 47,385,511 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $12,552,896,000 after buying an additional 47,189,352 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the third quarter valued at approximately $484,852,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its holdings in Salesforce by 285.4% during the third quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 2,487,627 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $589,568,000 after acquiring an additional 1,842,117 shares during the period. Generation Investment Management LLP increased its position in shares of Salesforce by 52.4% during the 4th quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 2,772,875 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $734,562,000 after purchasing an additional 953,647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 266.6% in the 2nd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 840,178 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $229,108,000 after buying an additional 611,001 shares during the last quarter. 80.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Salesforce, founded in 1999 and headquartered in San Francisco, is a global provider of cloud-based software focused on customer relationship management (CRM) and enterprise applications. The company popularized the software-as-a-service (SaaS) model for CRM and has built a broad portfolio of products designed to help organizations manage sales, service, marketing, commerce and analytics through a unified, cloud-first platform.

Core offerings include Sales Cloud for sales automation, Service Cloud for customer support, Marketing Cloud for digital marketing and engagement, and Commerce Cloud for e-commerce.

