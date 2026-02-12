Cathay Pacific Airways (OTCMKTS:CPCAY) Shares Gap Down – Should You Sell?

Cathay Pacific Airways Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CPCAY – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $8.50, but opened at $8.00. Cathay Pacific Airways shares last traded at $8.00, with a volume of 321 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Citigroup lowered shares of Cathay Pacific Airways from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Reduce”.

Get Cathay Pacific Airways alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CPCAY

Cathay Pacific Airways Trading Up 1.6%

Cathay Pacific Airways Company Profile

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.37.

(Get Free Report)

Cathay Pacific Airways Limited (OTCMKTS:CPCAY) is the flag carrier of Hong Kong, operating a comprehensive network of scheduled passenger and cargo services across Asia, Europe, North America and Australasia. The airline’s fleet consists primarily of wide-body aircraft, including Airbus A330, A350 and Boeing 777 models, which are deployed on routes connecting Hong Kong International Airport to more than 80 destinations worldwide. Cathay Pacific is a founding member of the oneworld alliance, enabling seamless travel and loyalty benefits through partnerships with other leading global carriers.

Established in 1946 by American entrepreneur Roy C.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cathay Pacific Airways Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cathay Pacific Airways and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.