ProShares UltraShort Top QQQ (NASDAQ:QQDN) Short Interest Up 324.0% in January

ProShares UltraShort Top QQQ (NASDAQ:QQDN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 106 shares, a growth of 324.0% from the January 15th total of 25 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 359 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

ProShares UltraShort Top QQQ Stock Up 4.7%

Shares of QQDN traded up $1.29 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $29.00. 2,180 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,827. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.08 and its 200 day moving average is $27.53. ProShares UltraShort Top QQQ has a 1-year low of $23.60 and a 1-year high of $41.14.

ProShares UltraShort Top QQQ Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 24th were paid a $0.6257 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 24th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.6%. This is a positive change from ProShares UltraShort Top QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ProShares UltraShort Top QQQ

ProShares UltraShort Top QQQ Company Profile

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ProShares UltraShort Top QQQ stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort Top QQQ ( NASDAQ:QQDN Free Report ) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,662,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets owned approximately 90.91% of ProShares UltraShort Top QQQ at the end of the most recent reporting period.

ProShares Trust – ProShares UltraShort Top QQQ is an exchange traded fund launched and managed by ProShare Advisors LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets of global region. The fund invests through derivatives in stocks of companies operating across diversified sector. The fund uses derivatives such as swaps to create its portfolio. It invests in growth and value stocks of large-cap companies. It seeks to track -2x the daily performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index, by using full replication technique.

