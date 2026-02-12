Jefferies Financial Group Lowers Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) Price Target to $130.00

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $190.00 to $130.00 in a research note issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the software maker’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 8.82% from the stock’s previous close.

PAYC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $210.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Research lowered Paycom Software from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on Paycom Software from $135.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup decreased their price target on Paycom Software from $191.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 23rd. Finally, TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $200.00 to $184.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $172.64.

PAYC traded up $0.75 during trading on Thursday, hitting $119.46. The stock had a trading volume of 4,806,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,323,468. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $151.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $185.32. Paycom Software has a one year low of $104.90 and a one year high of $267.76. The firm has a market cap of $6.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.79.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The software maker reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.01. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 24.79% and a net margin of 22.65%.The company had revenue of $517.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $542.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Paycom Software will post 7.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Paycom Software news, CFO Robert D. Foster sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.66, for a total transaction of $211,458.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 14,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,398,747.02. The trade was a 8.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC bought a new stake in Paycom Software in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Caitlin John LLC bought a new position in Paycom Software in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new stake in Paycom Software in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Paycom Software during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 190.6% in the 4th quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 154 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

Positive Sentiment: Q4 earnings: Paycom beat EPS estimates ($2.45 vs. $2.44) and reported margin expansion and 10% YoY revenue growth — positives for profitability and long‑term unit economics. Article Title

Q4 earnings: Paycom beat EPS estimates ($2.45 vs. $2.44) and reported margin expansion and 10% YoY revenue growth — positives for profitability and long‑term unit economics. Positive Sentiment: IWant AI study: Forrester‑commissioned research shows Paycom’s IWant AI engine can deliver significant multi‑year ROI for customers — a potential long‑term revenue and retention catalyst if adoption scales. Article Title

IWant AI study: Forrester‑commissioned research shows Paycom’s IWant AI engine can deliver significant multi‑year ROI for customers — a potential long‑term revenue and retention catalyst if adoption scales. Positive Sentiment: Some analysts remain constructive: firms such as Guggenheim, KeyCorp and BTIG still carry buy/overweight calls and lifted or maintain sizable upside targets, providing potential support for a recovery if growth stabilizes. Article Title

Some analysts remain constructive: firms such as Guggenheim, KeyCorp and BTIG still carry buy/overweight calls and lifted or maintain sizable upside targets, providing potential support for a recovery if growth stabilizes. Neutral Sentiment: Dividend: Paycom declared a regular quarterly cash dividend ($0.375/sh), a mild positive for income investors but unlikely to materially change near‑term price action. Article Title

Dividend: Paycom declared a regular quarterly cash dividend ($0.375/sh), a mild positive for income investors but unlikely to materially change near‑term price action. Neutral Sentiment: Mixed analyst moves: Several firms trimmed price targets (Barclays, BMO, Mizuho) but often kept neutral/equal‑weight ratings — signaling caution without wholesale sell‑side capitulation. Article Title

Mixed analyst moves: Several firms trimmed price targets (Barclays, BMO, Mizuho) but often kept neutral/equal‑weight ratings — signaling caution without wholesale sell‑side capitulation. Negative Sentiment: Guidance shortfall: Paycom’s FY‑2026 revenue outlook landed below many analysts’ expectations (reports describe a weak 2026 revenue forecast), which is the primary driver of the share decline and prompted immediate re‑rating. Article Title

Guidance shortfall: Paycom’s FY‑2026 revenue outlook landed below many analysts’ expectations (reports describe a weak 2026 revenue forecast), which is the primary driver of the share decline and prompted immediate re‑rating. Negative Sentiment: Revenue miss and analyst downgrades: Q4 revenue ($517.1M) missed consensus (~$543M), and several firms (Cantor Fitzgerald, Mizuho among others) cut price targets — some to near or below the current price — amplifying downside pressure. Article Title

Revenue miss and analyst downgrades: Q4 revenue ($517.1M) missed consensus (~$543M), and several firms (Cantor Fitzgerald, Mizuho among others) cut price targets — some to near or below the current price — amplifying downside pressure. Negative Sentiment: Technical/market reaction: Shares have traded heavily and hit new lows on the guidance/estimate misses, increasing short‑term volatility and downside risk until the company demonstrates stabilization in revenue trends. Article Title

Paycom Software, Inc (NYSE: PAYC) is a cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software provider that delivers an end-to-end solution for human resources, payroll, talent acquisition, time and labor management, and talent management. Its single-database platform enables organizations to process payroll, track time, administer benefits, and manage recruiting and employee development through a unified system. Paycom’s software is designed to streamline administrative tasks, improve data accuracy, and provide real-time reporting and analytics to support strategic HR decisions.

The company’s core offerings include payroll processing with built-in tax compliance, employee self-service functionality, automated time tracking, and customizable talent acquisition tools that allow employers to create and post job requisitions, screen candidates, and conduct onboarding electronically.

