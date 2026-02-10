Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The technology company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, FiscalAI reports. Koninklijke Philips had a net margin of 1.07% and a return on equity of 12.14%. The business had revenue of $5.98 billion for the quarter.

Here are the key takeaways from Koninklijke Philips’ conference call:

Get Koninklijke Philips alerts:

Delivered a strong Q4 and full-year 2025 — Q4 order intake +7% , Q4 comparable sales +7%, Q4 adjusted EBITDA margin up 160 bps; guided 2026 comparable sales of 3–4.5% and adjusted EBITDA margin of 12.5–13% with a mid‑term target of mid‑single‑digit CAGR and mid‑teens margins by 2028.

, Q4 comparable sales +7%, Q4 adjusted EBITDA margin up 160 bps; guided 2026 comparable sales of 3–4.5% and adjusted EBITDA margin of 12.5–13% with a mid‑term target of mid‑single‑digit CAGR and mid‑teens margins by 2028. Innovation and M&A are strategic growth drivers — launched the helium‑free 3T MRI 7500 , an always‑on spectral CT and LumiGuide AI navigation, and closed the SpectraWave acquisition to strengthen intravascular imaging and cardiology leadership.

, an always‑on spectral CT and LumiGuide AI navigation, and closed the SpectraWave acquisition to strengthen intravascular imaging and cardiology leadership. Ongoing trade headwinds remain a material risk — incremental tariffs are expected to net ~ EUR 250–300 million impact in 2026 (net of mitigations), prompting a new EUR 1.5 billion productivity program while Q1 2026 margins are expected to be slightly down versus year‑ago.

impact in 2026 (net of mitigations), prompting a new EUR 1.5 billion productivity program while Q1 2026 margins are expected to be slightly down versus year‑ago. Personal Health outperformed, supporting margin expansion — Q4 PH sales +14% and Q4 PH adjusted EBITDA margin rose to 23% (up 500 bps), driven by market‑share gains and strong demand for OneBlade, premium shavers, IPL and DiamondClean products.

Strong cash and balance‑sheet dynamics provide financial flexibility — Q4 free cash flow EUR 1.2 billion, improved leverage to ~1.7x net debt/adjusted EBITDA, and management offers dividend in cash or shares while maintaining investment‑grade focus.

Koninklijke Philips Trading Up 0.6%

NYSE PHG opened at $29.63 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $28.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 148.16, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Koninklijke Philips has a 52 week low of $21.48 and a 52 week high of $30.30.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PHG has been the topic of several research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Koninklijke Philips to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 17th. Royal Bank Of Canada started coverage on Koninklijke Philips in a report on Wednesday, December 17th. They issued a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Zacks Research lowered Koninklijke Philips from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 10th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a report on Monday, January 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Koninklijke Philips

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Koninklijke Philips

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Koninklijke Philips in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Koninklijke Philips during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Koninklijke Philips by 39.1% during the 2nd quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 2,108 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Navalign LLC acquired a new position in shares of Koninklijke Philips in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.67% of the company’s stock.

Koninklijke Philips Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Koninklijke Philips N.V. (NYSE: PHG), commonly known as Philips, is a Dutch multinational company focused on health technology. Founded in Eindhoven in 1891, the company evolved from a diversified electronics manufacturer into a specialist in healthcare products, systems and services. Philips is legally registered in the Netherlands and operates globally, supplying equipment and solutions to hospitals, clinics, healthcare providers and consumers across Europe, the Americas and Asia.

Philips’ principal activities center on medical technologies and personal health.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Koninklijke Philips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koninklijke Philips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.