Radisson Mining Resources (CVE:RDS) Shares Up 2.2% – Should You Buy?

Radisson Mining Resources Inc. (CVE:RDS – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 2.2% on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.72 and last traded at C$0.70. Approximately 246,616 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 1,140,610 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.68.

Radisson Mining Resources Trading Up 2.2%

The firm has a market capitalization of C$294.48 million, a P/E ratio of -139.00 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$0.83 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.69.

About Radisson Mining Resources

(Get Free Report)

Radisson Mining Resources Inc, a gold exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mining properties in Canada. Its flagship project is the 100% owned O'Brien gold project that comprise 120 claims covering a total area of 5,875 hectares located in the Abitibi Témiscamingue region of Quebec; and the Douay property, which comprising 30 claims covering an area of approximately 1,606 hectares located in the James Bay territory. The company was incorporated in 1983 and is headquartered in Rouyn-Noranda, Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Radisson Mining Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Radisson Mining Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.