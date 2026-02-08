SalMar ASA (OTCMKTS:SALRF) Trading 16.4% Higher – Time to Buy?

SalMar ASA (OTCMKTS:SALRF – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 16.4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $64.36 and last traded at $64.36. Approximately 1,001 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 20% from the average daily volume of 1,254 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.30.

SalMar ASA Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $54.21 and a 200 day moving average of $53.03.

SalMar ASA Company Profile

SalMar ASA (OTCMKTS:SALRF) is a Norwegian aquaculture company and one of the world’s leading producers of Atlantic salmon. Established in 1991 and headquartered in Frøya, Trøndelag, the company operates a network of marine farms along the Norwegian coastline under long-term licenses. SalMar’s integrated model spans the entire salmon production chain, from broodstock and smolt production to harvesting, processing and distribution.

The company’s core operations include marine grow-out sites, land-based hatcheries and advanced recirculation aquaculture systems (RAS) designed to enhance biosecurity and production consistency.

