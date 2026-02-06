Toronto Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Hits New 12-Month High – Here’s What Happened

Toronto Dominion Bank (The) (NYSE:TD – Get Free Report) (TSE:TD)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $96.60 and last traded at $95.9810, with a volume of 446464 shares. The stock had previously closed at $94.92.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Toronto Dominion Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. National Bank Financial raised Toronto Dominion Bank from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 18th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Toronto Dominion Bank in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Raymond James Financial raised Toronto Dominion Bank to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 24th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Toronto Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Toronto Dominion Bank presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $92.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.01. The stock has a market cap of $161.96 billion, a PE ratio of 11.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.67.

Toronto Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Free Report) (TSE:TD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 4th. The bank reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $11.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.10 billion. Toronto Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 13.90% and a net margin of 16.52%.Toronto Dominion Bank’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.72 EPS. Analysts expect that Toronto Dominion Bank will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 9th were paid a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 9th. This is a positive change from Toronto Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.5%. Toronto Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is presently 37.25%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in shares of Toronto Dominion Bank during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in Toronto Dominion Bank during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Quaker Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Toronto Dominion Bank by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 428 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares during the period. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Toronto Dominion Bank during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Sachetta LLC purchased a new stake in Toronto Dominion Bank in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 52.37% of the company’s stock.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD) is a Canadian multinational banking and financial services company headquartered in Toronto, Ontario. Formed through the 1955 merger of the Bank of Toronto (founded 1855) and the Dominion Bank (founded 1869), TD is one of Canada’s largest banks and offers a broad range of financial products and services to individual, small business, commercial and institutional clients.

TD’s core businesses include Canadian and U.S. personal and commercial banking, wealth management, wholesale banking and insurance.

