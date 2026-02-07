Insider Selling: Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE:DKL) EVP Sells 250 Shares of Stock

Delek Logistics Partners, L.P. (NYSE:DKL – Get Free Report) EVP Reuven Spiegel sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.38, for a total transaction of $13,095.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 22,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,191,121.20. This represents a 1.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Reuven Spiegel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 5th, Reuven Spiegel sold 250 shares of Delek Logistics Partners stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.99, for a total transaction of $11,747.50.

On Thursday, December 4th, Reuven Spiegel sold 250 shares of Delek Logistics Partners stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.86, for a total transaction of $11,465.00.

Delek Logistics Partners Stock Up 2.5%

NYSE:DKL traded up $1.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $52.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 159,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,320. Delek Logistics Partners, L.P. has a 52-week low of $34.59 and a 52-week high of $53.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $47.07 and a 200-day moving average of $45.40.

Delek Logistics Partners Increases Dividend

Delek Logistics Partners ( NYSE:DKL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.26). Delek Logistics Partners had a return on equity of 360.64% and a net margin of 17.00%.The business had revenue of $261.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $251.65 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Delek Logistics Partners, L.P. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 5th will be paid a dividend of $1.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 5th. This is a positive change from Delek Logistics Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. This represents a $4.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.6%. Delek Logistics Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 145.63%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DKL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Research cut shares of Delek Logistics Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Delek Logistics Partners from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Delek Logistics Partners presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

Institutional Trading of Delek Logistics Partners

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new stake in Delek Logistics Partners during the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of Delek Logistics Partners by 303.3% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,210 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Delek Logistics Partners by 92.8% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,285 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Delek Logistics Partners by 245.8% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,687 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 1,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Delek Logistics Partners by 1,186.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,194 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 3,868 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.75% of the company’s stock.

Delek Logistics Partners Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Delek Logistics Partners L.P. (NYSE: DKL) is a master limited partnership formed in 2011 through contributions of pipeline, terminal and crude oil gathering assets by its sponsor, Delek US Holdings, Inc Headquartered in Brentwood, Tennessee, the partnership is managed by Delek Logistics GP, LLC, an affiliate of Delek US. Delek Logistics Partners owns and operates an integrated network of petroleum pipelines and terminals that support the movement, storage and throughput of crude oil and refined products.

The partnership’s core operations include crude oil gathering and processing systems, long-haul pipeline transportation and storage terminal services.

