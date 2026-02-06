First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) Hits New 1-Year High – Here’s Why

First American Financial Corporation (NYSE:FAF – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $68.75 and last traded at $67.95, with a volume of 116845 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $67.09.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FAF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on First American Financial from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of First American Financial in a research report on Friday, November 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of First American Financial from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 18th. Barclays dropped their price target on First American Financial from $71.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of First American Financial in a report on Friday, December 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.75.

Get First American Financial alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on First American Financial

First American Financial Stock Up 1.1%

First American Financial Dividend Announcement

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $62.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.27.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 9th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. First American Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.31%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First American Financial

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FAF. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in First American Financial by 3.9% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,561 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in First American Financial by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 7,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its stake in First American Financial by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 4,850 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Inscription Capital LLC grew its holdings in First American Financial by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 7,639 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS increased its position in First American Financial by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS now owns 21,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,381,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. 89.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About First American Financial

(Get Free Report)

First American Financial Corporation is a leading provider of title insurance, settlement services and diversified real estate-related data and analytics. Headquartered in Santa Ana, California, the company serves customers throughout the United States as well as in Canada, Europe, Latin America and Asia. Its business is built on the underwriting capabilities of its title insurance operations combined with comprehensive closing and escrow services for homebuyers, sellers, mortgage lenders and real estate professionals.

The company’s title insurance segment issues policies that protect property owners and mortgage lenders against defects in titles, liens or encumbrances that can arise during real property transactions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First American Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First American Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.