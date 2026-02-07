Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Director Sells $8,316,844.36 in Stock

Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) Director Michael Speiser sold 50,338 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.22, for a total value of $8,316,844.36. Following the sale, the director owned 31,076 shares in the company, valued at $5,134,376.72. The trade was a 61.83% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
SNOW stock traded up $11.79 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $168.50. 9,611,317 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,646,009. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $215.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $226.41. Snowflake Inc. has a 12 month low of $120.10 and a 12 month high of $280.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.71 and a beta of 1.14.
Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 3rd. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 45.91% and a negative net margin of 30.76%.Snowflake’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.36 EPS for the current year.
- Positive Sentiment: Unusually large options activity: traders purchased ~63,935 call options (about 25% above normal), signaling speculative bullish bets that likely amplified buying pressure.
- Positive Sentiment: Big AI partnership with OpenAI — Snowflake and OpenAI announced a $200M collaboration to deepen AI capabilities on Snowflake’s platform, a strategic catalyst for revenue and product differentiation in the AI data market. Snowflake and OpenAI Unveil $200M AI Partnership
- Positive Sentiment: Recent quarterly beat supports growth story — Snowflake beat Q3 revenue and EPS estimates (revenue $1.21B, up ~28.7% year/year; EPS beat), reinforcing the company’s AI-driven revenue narrative and likely propping investor confidence.
- Neutral Sentiment: Company commentary on AI agents — Snowflake argued that current AI coding agents are solving the wrong problem, a strategic viewpoint that highlights product positioning but is more thought‑leadership than a near‑term financial catalyst. Snowflake thinks AI coding agents are solving the wrong problem
- Neutral Sentiment: Market narrative: some coverage points to SNOW being down earlier this year despite AI tailwinds — useful context for investors weighing valuation and momentum, but not an immediate company-specific driver. Here’s 1 AI Stock Down About 25% Already in 2026. Is It a Buy?
- Negative Sentiment: Zacks downgraded SNOW to a “strong sell,” which can pressure sentiment and attract short-term selling from model-driven funds. Zacks.com
- Negative Sentiment: Two law firms (Pomerantz and Johnson Fistel) have launched investigations into Snowflake on behalf of investors, creating legal overhang and potential litigation risk that can weigh on the stock. INVESTOR ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Snowflake Inc. – SNOW Snowflake Inc. (SNOW) Shareholders Are Encouraged to Reach Out to Johnson Fistel…
- Negative Sentiment: Insider sale: an EVP sold roughly $1.97M of stock, which can be interpreted negatively by some investors even if the sale is routine. Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) EVP Sells $1,970,900.00 in Stock
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH purchased a new position in Snowflake in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Avion Wealth boosted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 76.6% during the 2nd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Snowflake in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tripletail Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Snowflake during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Rossby Financial LCC lifted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 4,233.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rossby Financial LCC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. 65.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Snowflake Inc is a cloud-native data platform company that provides a suite of services for storing, processing and analyzing large volumes of data. Its core offering, often described as the Snowflake Data Cloud, combines data warehousing, data lake and data sharing capabilities in a single managed service delivered across major public cloud providers. The platform is designed to support analytics, data engineering, data science and application workloads with a focus on scalability, concurrency and simplified administration.
Key products and capabilities include a multi-cluster, shared-data architecture that separates compute from storage; continuous data ingestion and streaming; support for structured and semi-structured data formats; tools for data governance, security and compliance; and developer frameworks for building data applications.
