Agape ATP (NASDAQ:ATPC) Shares Scheduled to Reverse Split on Tuesday, February 10th

Shares of Agape ATP Corporation (NASDAQ:ATPC – Free Report) are going to reverse split on the morning of Tuesday, February 10th. The 1-50 reverse split was announced on Friday, February 6th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Monday, February 9th.

Agape ATP Stock Performance

Shares of ATPC stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.05. 14,475,706 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,120,627. Agape ATP has a 52 week low of $0.05 and a 52 week high of $2.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.45 million, a P/E ratio of -0.17 and a beta of -0.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.94.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Agape ATP in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Agape ATP stock. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Agape ATP Corporation (NASDAQ:ATPC – Free Report) by 95.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,130 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,849 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.13% of Agape ATP worth $82,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 0.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Agape ATP

Agape ATP Corporation, an investment holding company, supplies health and wellness products and health solution advisory services in Malaysia. It offers four series of programs that consist of various services and products under the ATP Zeta Health Program, ÉNERGÉTIQUE, BEAUNIQUE, and E.A.T.S. names. The company's products include ATP1s Survivor Select that contains various essential nutrients required by the human body to maintain normal metabolism; ATP3 Ionized Cal-Mag, a calcium and magnesium minerals supplement; ATP4 Omega Blend, an oil blend that provides a bio-effective balance of essential fatty acids, omega 3, and omega 6; ATP5 BetaMaxx, a natural immune enhancer; AGN-Vege Fruit Fiber, a nutrition-based formulation for intestines and stomach; AGP1-Iron to improve iron deficiency anemia; and YFA-Young Formula, an anti-aging and youthful maintenance supplement.

