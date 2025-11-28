Travis Perkins (OTCMKTS:TPRKY) Shares Gap Up – Time to Buy?

Travis Perkins PLC (OTCMKTS:TPRKY – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $7.94, but opened at $8.36. Travis Perkins shares last traded at $8.36, with a volume of 1,079 shares traded.

Travis Perkins Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.12.

Travis Perkins Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 14th. Investors of record on Monday, October 6th were paid a $0.061 dividend. This represents a yield of 226.0%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 3rd.

About Travis Perkins

Travis Perkins plc engages in distribution of building material products in the United Kingdom. It operates through Merchanting and Toolstation segments. The company offers tools and building supplies. It also distributes pipeline products, as well as supplies managed services, and commercial and industrial heating and cooling solutions.

