SES (OTCMKTS:SGBAF) Trading Down 3.1% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Ses S.A. (OTCMKTS:SGBAF – Get Free Report) traded down 3.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $6.56 and last traded at $6.56. 700 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 2,628 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.77.

SES Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 2.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.74 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.86.

SES (OTCMKTS:SGBAF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $898.90 million for the quarter. SES had a negative net margin of 5.27% and a positive return on equity of 4.97%. On average, research analysts forecast that Ses S.A. will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

About SES

SES SA provides satellite-based data transmission capacity and ancillary services worldwide. The company offers content connectivity solutions, including network spanning satellite and ground infrastructure to create, deliver, and manage video and data solutions. It also provides data connectivity services through its fleet of geostationary earth orbit and medium earth orbit satellites to the aviation, cloud, cruise, energy, government, maritime, and telco and mobile network operator industries.

