iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) Sets New 52-Week High – Time to Buy?

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $141.76 and last traded at $141.8050, with a volume of 46173 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $140.90.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Trading Up 0.5%

The stock has a market cap of $14.12 billion, a PE ratio of 19.11 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $138.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $135.40.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Clearstead Trust LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 108.3% during the second quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Rossmore Private Capital bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors own 80.17% of the company’s stock.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

