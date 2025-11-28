Resolute Holdings Management (NYSE:RHLD) Stock Price Down 4% – Here’s Why

Resolute Holdings Management, Inc. (NYSE:RHLD – Get Free Report) shares traded down 4% on Friday . The company traded as low as $176.82 and last traded at $177.51. 10,815 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 76,646 shares. The stock had previously closed at $185.00.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Resolute Holdings Management in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Get Resolute Holdings Management alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Resolute Holdings Management

Resolute Holdings Management Stock Down 4.5%

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a current ratio of 3.67. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -360.42.

Resolute Holdings Management (NYSE:RHLD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter. Resolute Holdings Management had a net margin of 23.82% and a negative return on equity of 646.55%. The business had revenue of $120.87 million during the quarter.

Insider Activity at Resolute Holdings Management

In other Resolute Holdings Management news, CFO Kurt Schoen bought 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $149.23 per share, for a total transaction of $134,307.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 1,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $283,537. The trade was a 90.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy O. Mahoney purchased 3,268 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $152.98 per share, with a total value of $499,938.64. Following the purchase, the director owned 9,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,408,486.86. This trade represents a 55.03% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Insiders have bought a total of 11,107 shares of company stock worth $1,800,036 in the last three months. 50.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Resolute Holdings Management Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Resolute Holdings Management, Inc operates as an alternative asset management platform company. The company was incorporated in 2024 and is based in New York, New York.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Resolute Holdings Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Resolute Holdings Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.