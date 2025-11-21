Analyzing TCTM Kids IT Education (NASDAQ:VSA) and Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN)

TCTM Kids IT Education (NASDAQ:VSA – Get Free Report) and Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends, earnings, valuation and institutional ownership.

Risk & Volatility

TCTM Kids IT Education has a beta of 0.34, indicating that its share price is 66% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cross Country Healthcare has a beta of 0.45, indicating that its share price is 55% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares TCTM Kids IT Education and Cross Country Healthcare”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TCTM Kids IT Education $660.42 million 0.00 -$80.36 million ($0.50) -0.40 Cross Country Healthcare $1.13 billion 0.33 -$14.56 million ($0.49) -22.89

Cross Country Healthcare has higher revenue and earnings than TCTM Kids IT Education. Cross Country Healthcare is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than TCTM Kids IT Education, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for TCTM Kids IT Education and Cross Country Healthcare, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TCTM Kids IT Education 1 0 0 0 1.00 Cross Country Healthcare 1 6 0 0 1.86

Cross Country Healthcare has a consensus target price of $17.91, indicating a potential upside of 59.67%. Given Cross Country Healthcare’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Cross Country Healthcare is more favorable than TCTM Kids IT Education.

Profitability

This table compares TCTM Kids IT Education and Cross Country Healthcare’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TCTM Kids IT Education N/A N/A N/A Cross Country Healthcare -0.70% 1.72% 1.24%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

49.8% of TCTM Kids IT Education shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 96.0% of Cross Country Healthcare shares are held by institutional investors. 32.9% of TCTM Kids IT Education shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 5.4% of Cross Country Healthcare shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Cross Country Healthcare beats TCTM Kids IT Education on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TCTM Kids IT Education

Tarena International, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides professional education services through full-time and part-time classes under the Tarena brand in the People’s Republic of China. It operates through two segments, Adult Professional Education and Childhood & Adolescent Quality Education Services. The company offers education courses in 7 information technology (IT) subjects, such as Java, software testing, Linux and network engineering, Big Data, Web front-end development, Python, and network engineer courses; and 3 non-IT subjects, including digital art, online sales and marketing, and visual effects-VFX, as well as live distance instruction, classroom-based tutoring, and online learning modules. It also provides 9 childhood and adolescent quality education programs, including robotics programming, graphical intelligent programming, NOI informatics Olympiad, Python artificial intelligence, high level hardware programming for secondary school, soft and hard programming enlightenment, creative programming starter, and SPIKE starter and advanced under the TongchengTongmei brand. In addition, the company offers online learning platform for education courses and job placement training courses. As of December 31, 2021, it had a network of 100 directly managed learning centers in 44 cities; and 238 TongchengTongmei standalone learning centers in 54 cities. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People’s Republic of China.

About Cross Country Healthcare

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. provides talent management and other consultative services for healthcare clients in the United States. The company’s Nurse and Allied Staffing segment provides traditional staffing, recruiting, and value-added total talent solutions, including temporary and permanent placement of travel and local nurse and, allied professionals; temporary placement of healthcare leaders within nursing, allied, physician, and human resources; vendor neutral and managed services programs; education healthcare services; in-home care services; and outsourcing services. It also offers staffing solutions for registered nurses, licensed practical nurses, certified nurse assistants, practitioners, pharmacists, and other allied professionals on per diem and short-term assignments; and clinical and non-clinical professionals on long-term contract assignments, as well as workforce solutions, including MSP, VMS, in- home care, education healthcare, RPO, project management, and other outsourcing and consultative services. This segment provides retained search services for healthcare professionals, as well as contingent search and recruitment process outsourcing services. It serves public and private acute care and non-acute care hospitals, government facilities, local and national healthcare plans, managed care providers, public and charter schools, outpatient clinics, ambulatory care facilities, physician practice groups, and other healthcare providers under the Cross Country brand. Its Physician Staffing segment provides physicians in various specialties, certified registered nurse anesthetists, nurse practitioners, and physician assistants under the Cross Country Locums brand on temporary assignments. It serves various healthcare facilities, such as acute and non-acute care facilities, medical group practices, government facilities, and managed care organizations. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida.

