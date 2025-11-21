Best Bitcoin Stocks To Follow Today – November 21st

IREN, Cipher Mining, TeraWulf, Marathon Digital, and Cleanspark are the five Bitcoin stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. “Bitcoin stocks” refers to shares of publicly traded companies whose business models or balance sheets are materially exposed to Bitcoin—for example, miners, exchanges, custodians, or firms that hold Bitcoin as a treasury asset. These stocks often move with Bitcoin’s price but also carry company-specific risks (operational, regulatory, and execution) that differ from owning Bitcoin directly. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Bitcoin stocks within the last several days.
IREN (IREN)
IREN Limited, formerly known as Iris Energy Limited, owns and operates bitcoin mining data centers. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.
Cipher Mining (CIFR)
TeraWulf (WULF)
Marathon Digital (MARA)
Cleanspark (CLSK)
CleanSpark, Inc. operates as a bitcoin miner in the Americas. It owns and operates data centers that primarily run on low-carbon power. Its infrastructure supports Bitcoin, a digital commodity and a tool for financial independence and inclusion. The company was formerly known as Stratean Inc. and changed its name to CleanSpark, Inc.
