New York Life Investment Management LLC Buys 252 Shares of Moody’s Corporation $MCO

New York Life Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Moody’s Corporation (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) by 1.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 23,196 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $11,635,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MCO. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Moody’s by 5,050.0% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 103 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Moody’s by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 18,842 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,693,000 after acquiring an additional 2,388 shares during the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC grew its holdings in Moody’s by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC now owns 507 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in Moody’s by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 35,399 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,485,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Moody’s during the 1st quarter worth approximately $223,000. Institutional investors own 92.11% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Moody’s to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Moody’s from $534.00 to $507.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. UBS Group upped their price target on Moody’s from $445.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Moody’s from $597.00 to $620.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Moody’s from $525.00 to $552.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $543.07.

Moody’s Price Performance

Moody’s stock opened at $491.09 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.48, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.41. Moody’s Corporation has a 52-week low of $378.71 and a 52-week high of $531.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $492.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $486.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The business services provider reported $3.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 63.58% and a net margin of 29.92%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.21 EPS. Moody’s has set its FY 2025 guidance at 14.500-14.750 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Moody’s Corporation will post 13.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Moody’s Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 21st will be given a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 21st. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is 30.23%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 415 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $481.09, for a total transaction of $199,652.35. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 61,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,385,939.38. This represents a 0.67% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,245 shares of company stock worth $628,804. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Moody’s Profile

Moody’s Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody’s Analytics and Moody’s Investors Services. The Moody’s Analytics segment develops a range of products and services that support the risk management activities of institutional participants in financial markets.

