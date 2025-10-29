Johnson Controls International plc $JCI Position Increased by New York Life Investment Management LLC

New York Life Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 98,540 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $10,408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in JCI. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $219,110,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 747.6% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,034,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,794,089 shares during the last quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $112,154,000. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 637.1% in the 1st quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,567,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,578,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354,912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 16,575.7% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,275,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,703,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267,709 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International Stock Down 0.6%

Shares of JCI stock opened at $112.36 on Wednesday. Johnson Controls International plc has a 1 year low of $68.03 and a 1 year high of $114.60. The stock has a market cap of $73.53 billion, a PE ratio of 33.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s fifty day moving average is $108.16 and its 200-day moving average is $102.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Johnson Controls International Increases Dividend

Johnson Controls International ( NYSE:JCI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.06. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 14.71% and a net margin of 9.53%.The company had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.99 billion. Equities analysts expect that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 22nd were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a boost from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 22nd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is 47.48%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on JCI shares. Zacks Research raised Johnson Controls International to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on Johnson Controls International from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Wolfe Research lifted their target price on Johnson Controls International from $132.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Johnson Controls International from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Johnson Controls International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.41.

Insider Buying and Selling at Johnson Controls International

In other news, VP Nathan D. Manning sold 1,422 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.06, for a total transaction of $149,395.32. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 139,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,651,562.54. This trade represents a 1.01% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Daniel C. Mcconeghy sold 5,917 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.73, for a total value of $625,604.41. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 25,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,643,778.65. This trade represents a 19.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,761 shares of company stock worth $922,447. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

