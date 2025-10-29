Iltani Resources (ASX:ILT) Insider Anthony Reilly Buys 500,000 Shares

Iltani Resources Limited (ASX:ILT – Get Free Report) insider Anthony Reilly acquired 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$0.54 per share, for a total transaction of A$270,000.00.
Anthony Reilly also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, October 15th, Anthony Reilly acquired 500,000 shares of Iltani Resources stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$0.61 per share, for a total transaction of A$305,000.00.
- On Monday, August 11th, Anthony Reilly acquired 150,465 shares of Iltani Resources stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$0.21 per share, for a total transaction of A$30,845.33.
