Iltani Resources (ASX:ILT) Insider Anthony Reilly Buys 500,000 Shares

Iltani Resources Limited (ASX:ILT – Get Free Report) insider Anthony Reilly acquired 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$0.54 per share, for a total transaction of A$270,000.00.

On Wednesday, October 15th, Anthony Reilly acquired 500,000 shares of Iltani Resources stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$0.61 per share, for a total transaction of A$305,000.00.

On Monday, August 11th, Anthony Reilly acquired 150,465 shares of Iltani Resources stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$0.21 per share, for a total transaction of A$30,845.33.

Iltani Resources Limited engages in the exploration and development of metal projects in Queensland. The company explores gold, zinc, copper, lead, and precious metal deposits. It holds interest in the Herberton, Northern Base Metal, Rookwood, and Southern Gold Projects located in Queensland; and the Mount Read Volcanics Project located in Tasmania.

