Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Mondelez International (MDLZ)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Mondelez International (NASDAQ: MDLZ):

10/28/2025 – Mondelez International had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $75.00 to $73.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/17/2025 – Mondelez International had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $75.00 to $74.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/14/2025 – Mondelez International had its “hold (c)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

10/8/2025 – Mondelez International had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $69.00 to $65.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/6/2025 – Mondelez International had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $73.00 to $71.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/2/2025 – Mondelez International was downgraded by analysts at Berenberg Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $70.00 price target on the stock.

9/27/2025 – Mondelez International had its “hold (c+)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

9/26/2025 – Mondelez International had its price target lowered by analysts at Evercore ISI from $73.00 to $72.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

9/25/2025 – Mondelez International had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $78.00 to $74.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

