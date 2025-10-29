AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) CEO Peter Federico Sells 45,798 Shares

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Free Report) CEO Peter Federico sold 45,798 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.27, for a total transaction of $470,345.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,557,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,994,508.27. This trade represents a 2.86% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

AGNC Investment Stock Down 1.1%

Shares of AGNC opened at $10.19 on Wednesday. AGNC Investment Corp. has a 52 week low of $7.85 and a 52 week high of $10.63. The firm has a market cap of $10.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.21 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.03). AGNC Investment had a net margin of 24.40% and a return on equity of 19.44%. The company had revenue of $903.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $466.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

AGNC Investment Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a oct 25 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 31st will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 31st. This represents a yield of 1,417.0%. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is 214.93%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jones Trading reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of AGNC Investment in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of AGNC Investment from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of AGNC Investment from $9.50 to $10.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 20th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of AGNC Investment from $9.50 to $9.75 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of AGNC Investment from $9.50 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AGNC Investment presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.18.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AGNC. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC boosted its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 241,567.4% during the 2nd quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 46,388,062 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $446,651,000 after acquiring an additional 46,368,867 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $109,814,000. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,546,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 85,779,209 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $821,765,000 after acquiring an additional 2,462,337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,995,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $229,990,000 after acquiring an additional 2,461,255 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.28% of the company’s stock.

About AGNC Investment

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

