Three Seasons Wealth LLC Sells 130 Shares of Accenture PLC $ACN

Three Seasons Wealth LLC decreased its position in shares of Accenture PLC (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,576 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 130 shares during the period. Three Seasons Wealth LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $1,069,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ACN. Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Accenture during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, WPG Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture during the first quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Accenture from $355.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Rothschild Redb lowered shares of Accenture from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Accenture from $355.00 to $325.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. Argus set a $370.00 price objective on shares of Accenture in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Accenture from $334.00 to $302.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $335.13.

Shares of Accenture stock opened at $239.59 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $150.06 billion, a PE ratio of 19.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $258.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $290.52. Accenture PLC has a one year low of $235.83 and a one year high of $398.35.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, June 20th. The information technology services provider reported $3.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.32 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $17.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.26 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 26.55%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.13 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Accenture PLC will post 12.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Accenture news, CEO Mauro Macchi sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.34, for a total value of $141,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $644,582.22. The trade was a 17.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Angela Beatty sold 203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.34, for a total transaction of $57,315.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 5,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,482,002.66. This represents a 3.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,954 shares of company stock worth $834,280. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

