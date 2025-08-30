Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL) vs. Town Sports International (OTCMKTS:CLUBQ) Critical Survey

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL – Get Free Report) and Town Sports International (OTCMKTS:CLUBQ – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Travel + Leisure and Town Sports International, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Travel + Leisure 1 1 8 0 2.70 Town Sports International 0 0 0 0 0.00

Travel + Leisure currently has a consensus price target of $62.30, indicating a potential downside of 1.47%. Given Travel + Leisure’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Travel + Leisure is more favorable than Town Sports International.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Profitability

87.5% of Travel + Leisure shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.8% of Travel + Leisure shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 32.2% of Town Sports International shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Travel + Leisure and Town Sports International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Travel + Leisure 10.14% -47.47% 6.15% Town Sports International N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Travel + Leisure and Town Sports International”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Travel + Leisure $3.86 billion 1.06 $411.00 million $5.80 10.90 Town Sports International N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Travel + Leisure has higher revenue and earnings than Town Sports International.

Summary

Travel + Leisure beats Town Sports International on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Travel + Leisure

Travel + Leisure Co., together with its subsidiaries, provides hospitality services and travel products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership; and Travel and Membership. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers, as well as provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and property management services at resorts. The Travel and Membership segment operates various travel businesses, including three vacation exchange brands, travel technology platforms, travel memberships, and direct-to-consumer rentals. This segment also offers private-label travel booking technology solutions. The company was formerly known as Wyndham Destinations, Inc. and changed its name to Travel + Leisure Co. in February 2021. Travel + Leisure Co. was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Orlando, Florida.

About Town Sports International

Town Sports International Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates fitness clubs in the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States. The company's clubs offer special purpose rooms for group fitness classes; and other exercise programs, as well as accommodate cardiovascular and strength-training equipment. Its clubs also provide amenities, including swimming pools, racquet and basketball courts, and functional training zones, as well as babysitting services; and fee-based program services, which comprise personal and small group training, children's programs, and summer camps for kids. The company sells its memberships through direct sales at the club level, as well as corporate and group sales; and through its Websites. As of December 31, 2019, it owned and operated 186 fitness clubs. The company was founded in 1973 and is based in Jupiter, Florida.

