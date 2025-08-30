Kinder Morgan, Inc. $KMI Shares Sold by Orbis Allan Gray Ltd

Orbis Allan Gray Ltd reduced its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,964,323 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 702,743 shares during the period. Kinder Morgan comprises approximately 3.6% of Orbis Allan Gray Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $626,642,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sierra Ocean LLC grew its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 927.1% during the 1st quarter. Sierra Ocean LLC now owns 873 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Kinder Morgan during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Morse Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Kinder Morgan during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Kinder Morgan during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 669.2% during the 1st quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 1,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. 62.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Monday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley set a $34.00 target price on Kinder Morgan in a research note on Monday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Kinder Morgan from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Kinder Morgan from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $32.00 target price (up from $31.00) on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Kinder Morgan currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.20.

In other news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 6,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.80, for a total value of $171,414.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 232,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,450,545.20. This represents a 2.59% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Thomas A. Martin sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.26, for a total transaction of $508,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president directly owned 771,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,806,885.52. This represents a 2.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 139,842 shares of company stock worth $3,896,180 over the last three months. Insiders own 12.73% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan stock opened at $26.98 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.12, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.78. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.56 and a 52-week high of $31.48.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28. The firm had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 17.06% and a return on equity of 8.31%. Kinder Morgan’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. Kinder Morgan has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.270-1.270 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 31st were paid a dividend of $0.2925 per share. This represents a $1.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 31st. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is presently 95.90%.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

