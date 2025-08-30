Enterprise Products Partners L.P. $EPD Stock Holdings Increased by Harber Asset Management LLC

Harber Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 36.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 363,019 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 96,467 shares during the quarter. Enterprise Products Partners makes up about 4.4% of Harber Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Harber Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $12,393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EPD. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Security National Bank purchased a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Colonial Trust Co SC boosted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 44.9% in the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 1,014 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on EPD. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Mizuho set a $38.00 target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Enterprise Products Partners to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.83.

Insider Transactions at Enterprise Products Partners

In related news, Director John R. Rutherford purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $31.35 per share, with a total value of $470,250.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 158,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,971,671.10. This trade represents a 10.45% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director William C. Montgomery bought 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $31.55 per share, for a total transaction of $504,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 136,920 shares in the company, valued at $4,319,826. This trade represents a 13.23% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 32.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Enterprise Products Partners Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of NYSE EPD opened at $32.15 on Friday. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 1-year low of $27.77 and a 1-year high of $34.63. The company has a 50-day moving average of $31.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $69.62 billion, a PE ratio of 11.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.66.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $11.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.24 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 10.71% and a return on equity of 19.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enterprise Products Partners Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 31st were paid a dividend of $0.545 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 31st. This represents a $2.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.8%. This is a boost from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 81.04%.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. It operates in four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

