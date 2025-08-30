Connecticut Wealth Management LLC Sells 58,578 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF $VEU

Connecticut Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 71.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,487 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58,578 shares during the quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $1,425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cheviot Value Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. PFS Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Avalon Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000.

Shares of VEU stock opened at $69.36 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 12 month low of $53.65 and a 12 month high of $70.47. The firm has a market cap of $47.67 billion, a PE ratio of 15.97 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $67.96 and a 200-day moving average of $64.28.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

