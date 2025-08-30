Schwab US Large-Cap ETF $SCHX Shares Sold by Certior Financial Group LLC

Certior Financial Group LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 20.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,518 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,898 shares during the period. Certior Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHX. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 210.5% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,473,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,035,000 after buying an additional 11,845,657 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 5.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 217,201,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,795,807,000 after buying an additional 10,782,297 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 225.8% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 10,924,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,226,000 after buying an additional 7,571,049 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 224.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,497,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,614,000 after buying an additional 4,497,124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fund Evaluation Group LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 89.4% in the first quarter. Fund Evaluation Group LLC now owns 7,955,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,658,000 after buying an additional 3,755,090 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHX opened at $25.57 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.41. The firm has a market cap of $58.71 billion, a PE ratio of 25.66 and a beta of 1.01. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $19.00 and a 1-year high of $25.74.

About Schwab US Large-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

