Jump Financial LLC Buys Shares of 37,876 Sila Realty Trust, Inc. $SILA

Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in Sila Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:SILA – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 37,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,012,000. Jump Financial LLC owned 0.07% of Sila Realty Trust as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Sila Realty Trust by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,187,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,547,000 after acquiring an additional 53,905 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Sila Realty Trust by 240.0% in the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,125,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,699,000 after buying an additional 1,500,624 shares during the period. Conversant Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Sila Realty Trust by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Conversant Capital LLC now owns 1,924,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,792,000 after buying an additional 115,552 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sila Realty Trust by 15.7% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 772,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,645,000 after buying an additional 104,634 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sila Realty Trust by 6.2% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 678,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,124,000 after buying an additional 39,523 shares during the period.

Get Sila Realty Trust alerts:

Sila Realty Trust Stock Up 0.2%

NYSE SILA opened at $24.95 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $24.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Sila Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.52 and a 52 week high of $27.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.16 and a beta of 0.01.

Sila Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Sila Realty Trust Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 21st will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 21st. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.4%. Sila Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 231.88%.

(Free Report)

Sila Realty Trust, Inc, headquartered in Tampa, Florida, is a net lease real estate investment trust with a strategic focus on investing in the large, growing, and resilient healthcare sector. The Company invests in high quality healthcare facilities along the continuum of care, which, we believe, generate predictable, durable, and growing income streams.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SILA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sila Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:SILA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sila Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sila Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.