General Motors (NYSE:GM) CAO Christopher Hatto Sells 14,667 Shares

General Motors Company (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) CAO Christopher Hatto sold 14,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total value of $865,353.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 12,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $708,413. This trade represents a 54.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Christopher Hatto also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 13th, Christopher Hatto sold 36,804 shares of General Motors stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.10, for a total value of $2,027,900.40.

General Motors Stock Performance

GM opened at $58.64 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $55.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.05. General Motors Company has a 1-year low of $41.60 and a 1-year high of $61.24. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $53.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.58.

General Motors Announces Dividend

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Free Report ) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The auto manufacturer reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.01. General Motors had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 2.54%.The company had revenue of $47.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.06 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. General Motors has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.250-10.000 EPS. Research analysts predict that General Motors Company will post 11.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 5th. General Motors’s payout ratio is 9.52%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of General Motors in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on General Motors from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Bank of America dropped their price objective on General Motors from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective (up from $43.00) on shares of General Motors in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of General Motors in a research note on Monday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.05.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On General Motors

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GM. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH acquired a new stake in General Motors during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. acquired a new stake in General Motors during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. GFG Capital LLC acquired a new stake in General Motors during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new stake in General Motors during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, RMG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in General Motors during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. 92.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

