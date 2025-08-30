Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Acquires Shares of 36,500 The Simply Good Foods Company $SMPL

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new stake in The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 36,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,259,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Simply Good Foods by 2.7% in the first quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,194,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $179,160,000 after buying an additional 134,618 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Simply Good Foods by 18.3% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,195,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $144,703,000 after buying an additional 649,258 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Simply Good Foods by 5.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,764,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $129,841,000 after buying an additional 210,782 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Simply Good Foods by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,916,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,701,000 after buying an additional 31,855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Simply Good Foods by 52.1% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,539,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,087,000 after buying an additional 527,089 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.45% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Simply Good Foods

In related news, CEO Geoff E. Tanner bought 6,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $33.11 per share, with a total value of $200,315.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 98,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,251,070.90. This represents a 6.57% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 9.35% of the company’s stock.

Simply Good Foods Trading Down 0.0%

NASDAQ SMPL opened at $28.63 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.59. The Simply Good Foods Company has a 52-week low of $28.14 and a 52-week high of $40.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.84. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51. Simply Good Foods had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 10.29%. The company had revenue of $380.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $381.68 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that The Simply Good Foods Company will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Simply Good Foods from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $45.00 target price on shares of Simply Good Foods and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Simply Good Foods from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Simply Good Foods from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, UBS Group set a $36.00 price target on shares of Simply Good Foods and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.88.

Simply Good Foods Profile

The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer-packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. The company develops, markets, and sells snacks and meal replacements. It offers protein bars, ready-to-drink shakes, sweet and salty snacks, cookies, protein chips, and recipes under the Atkins and Quest brand names.

