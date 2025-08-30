Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) Releases FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 9.800-9.980 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 8.430. The company issued revenue guidance of -, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.0 billion. Autodesk also updated its Q3 2026 guidance to 2.480-2.510 EPS.

Autodesk Stock Up 9.1%

Autodesk stock opened at $314.70 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $67.35 billion, a PE ratio of 65.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. Autodesk has a fifty-two week low of $232.67 and a fifty-two week high of $326.62. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $297.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $284.80.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ADSK has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $370.00 price objective (up previously from $330.00) on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $345.00 to $363.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $355.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $355.22.

Insider Activity at Autodesk

In other news, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 6,129 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.06, for a total value of $1,980,034.74. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 13,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,300,251.66. The trade was a 31.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ayanna Howard sold 3,159 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total transaction of $1,026,675.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 4,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,427,725. This trade represents a 41.83% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 18,679 shares of company stock worth $5,916,595. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Autodesk

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,307 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the 2nd quarter valued at $410,000. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co boosted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 220,767 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $68,415,000 after purchasing an additional 26,927 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the 2nd quarter valued at $196,000. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 51,762 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $16,023,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk Company Profile

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

