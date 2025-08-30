AlphaQuest LLC Buys 2,258 Shares of 10x Genomics $TXG

AlphaQuest LLC increased its stake in shares of 10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG – Free Report) by 8.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 29,459 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,258 shares during the quarter. AlphaQuest LLC’s holdings in 10x Genomics were worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TXG. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of 10x Genomics in the 4th quarter worth about $17,499,000. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in shares of 10x Genomics by 291.2% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,319,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,948,000 after acquiring an additional 982,203 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of 10x Genomics by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 12,845,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,143,000 after acquiring an additional 901,656 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of 10x Genomics by 240.6% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,236,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,752,000 after acquiring an additional 873,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new stake in shares of 10x Genomics in the 4th quarter worth about $9,083,000. Institutional investors own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at 10x Genomics

In other 10x Genomics news, CEO Serge Saxonov sold 9,348 shares of 10x Genomics stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.79, for a total transaction of $128,908.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 945,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,043,850.68. The trade was a 0.98% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Adam Taich sold 22,315 shares of 10x Genomics stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.79, for a total value of $307,723.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 309,273 shares in the company, valued at $4,264,874.67. This represents a 6.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,149 shares of company stock valued at $539,865 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 9.39% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on TXG shares. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of 10x Genomics in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of 10x Genomics from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of 10x Genomics from $7.50 to $6.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of 10x Genomics from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $14.00 price target on shares of 10x Genomics and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, 10x Genomics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.54.

10x Genomics Stock Down 1.9%

Shares of NASDAQ TXG opened at $14.01 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.70. The firm has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of -20.01 and a beta of 2.03. 10x Genomics has a twelve month low of $6.78 and a twelve month high of $24.76.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.63. The business had revenue of $172.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.36 million. 10x Genomics had a negative return on equity of 12.88% and a negative net margin of 13.13%.10x Genomics’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.32) EPS. 10x Genomics has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts expect that 10x Genomics will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

10x Genomics Company Profile

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in the America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium, chromium connect, and chromium controller instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

