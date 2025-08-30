165,414 Shares in Under Armour, Inc. $UAA Acquired by Jump Financial LLC

Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 165,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,034,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Under Armour during the first quarter worth approximately $66,000. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Under Armour during the first quarter worth approximately $68,000. LGT Group Foundation purchased a new stake in shares of Under Armour during the first quarter worth approximately $70,000. Vident Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Under Armour during the fourth quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Under Armour during the first quarter worth approximately $88,000. 34.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Under Armour alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Mehri Shadman sold 16,287 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.14, for a total transaction of $100,002.18. Following the transaction, the insider owned 191,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,177,627.44. This represents a 7.83% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert John Sweeney bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.88 per share, for a total transaction of $488,000.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 133,696 shares in the company, valued at $652,436.48. This represents a 296.77% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 202,045 shares of company stock valued at $991,000 in the last quarter. Insiders own 15.60% of the company’s stock.

Under Armour Stock Performance

Shares of Under Armour stock opened at $4.99 on Friday. Under Armour, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.78 and a 52 week high of $11.89. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.38. The firm has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 22.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 8th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.01). Under Armour had a net margin of 1.99% and a return on equity of 7.24%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.01 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Under Armour has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.010-0.020 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Under Armour, Inc. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on UAA. Barclays dropped their target price on Under Armour from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 12th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Under Armour from $6.00 to $5.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 11th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Under Armour from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Under Armour from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Under Armour from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.74.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on UAA

About Under Armour

(Free Report)

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages developing, marketing, and distributing performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company provides its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also offers footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Under Armour Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Under Armour and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.