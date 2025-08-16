Music Stocks To Watch Today – August 13th

Apple, Amazon.com, Alibaba Group, Spotify Technology, and Walt Disney are the five Music stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Music stocks are shares of publicly traded companies whose core business involves creating, distributing, or monetizing music—this can include record labels, streaming platforms, concert promoters and equipment manufacturers. By purchasing these equities, investors gain exposure to revenue streams such as streaming royalties, ticket sales and licensing fees. Like all stocks, music stocks fluctuate in value based on consumer tastes, technological shifts and industry-wide trends. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Music stocks within the last several days.

Apple (AAPL)

Apple Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Apple stock traded up $3.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $232.77. The stock had a trading volume of 38,739,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,860,219. Apple has a 12 month low of $169.21 and a 12 month high of $260.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $207.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $213.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.45 trillion, a PE ratio of 35.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Amazon.com (AMZN)

Amazon.com, Inc. engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Amazon.com stock traded up $2.55 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $224.02. The stock had a trading volume of 23,342,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,780,473. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $220.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $208.61. Amazon.com has a 12 month low of $161.38 and a 12 month high of $242.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.39 trillion, a PE ratio of 34.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Alibaba Group (BABA)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Shares of BABA traded up $3.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $125.45. 14,173,901 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,456,832. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $116.00 and a 200-day moving average of $119.86. Alibaba Group has a one year low of $77.74 and a one year high of $148.43. The firm has a market cap of $299.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.83, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

Spotify Technology (SPOT)

Spotify Technology S.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming subscription services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

Shares of NYSE SPOT traded up $2.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $691.59. 715,294 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,325,526. Spotify Technology has a 12-month low of $319.07 and a 12-month high of $785.00. The company has a market cap of $141.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 167.82, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.69. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $703.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $633.48.

Walt Disney (DIS)

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

Shares of NYSE DIS traded up $2.33 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $116.05. 4,013,831 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,824,044. Walt Disney has a 12-month low of $80.10 and a 12-month high of $124.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $208.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.19, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.56. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $119.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.02.

