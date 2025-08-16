Green Energy Stocks To Consider – August 13th

Darling Ingredients, Mercer International, Nuvve, NWTN, Richardson Electronics, NWTN, and Globalink Investment are the seven Green Energy stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Green energy stocks are shares of companies involved in producing, distributing or supporting renewable energy sources such as solar, wind, hydro and geothermal power. Investors buy these stocks to gain exposure to technologies that reduce greenhouse gas emissions and lessen dependence on fossil fuels. Because they align financial returns with environmental sustainability goals, green energy stocks often appeal to those following ESG (environmental, social and governance) investment criteria. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Green Energy stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Darling Ingredients (DAR)

Darling Ingredients Inc. develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients in North America, Europe, China, South America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

Shares of NYSE DAR traded up $0.25 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $31.34. The company had a trading volume of 552,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,360,506. The company has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.53 and a beta of 1.19. Darling Ingredients has a 52 week low of $26.00 and a 52 week high of $43.49. The business’s 50-day moving average is $35.21 and its 200 day moving average is $33.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.50.

Read Our Latest Research Report on DAR

Mercer International (MERC)

Mercer International Inc., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells northern bleached softwood kraft (NBSK) and northern bleached hardwood kraft (NBHK) pulp worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Pulp and Solid Wood. It manufactures, sells, and distributes pulp, electricity, and chemicals through pulp mills.

Shares of NASDAQ MERC traded up $0.18 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.06. The company had a trading volume of 759,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 566,780. The company has a market cap of $204.63 million, a P/E ratio of -1.87 and a beta of 1.08. Mercer International has a 52 week low of $2.59 and a 52 week high of $8.28. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.56 and its 200 day moving average is $4.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 3.10.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MERC

Nuvve (NVVE)

Nuvve Holding Corp., a green energy technology company, provides commercial vehicle-to-grid (V2G) technology platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, France, and Denmark. The company offers Grid Integrated Vehicle platform, which enables electric vehicle (EV) batteries to store and resell unused energy back to the local electric grid and provide other grid services, as well as allows EV owners to meet the energy demands of individual vehicles and entire fleets.

Shares of NASDAQ NVVE traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.58. The company had a trading volume of 223,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,293,264. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.93 and its 200 day moving average is $1.39. Nuvve has a 52 week low of $0.48 and a 52 week high of $8.76. The company has a market cap of $8.46 million, a P/E ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 2.04.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NVVE

NWTN (NWTN)

NWTN Inc. operates as a smart passenger vehicle company, provides passenger-centric mobility and green energy solutions in the United States, the United Arab Emirates, and Mainland China. The company develops electric vehicles, including Supersport coupe; and smart passenger vehicles, such as MUSE and ADA.

NASDAQ:NWTN traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $1.16. 82,022 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 747,747. NWTN has a fifty-two week low of $0.30 and a fifty-two week high of $3.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.03.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NWTN

Richardson Electronics (RELL)

Richardson Electronics, Ltd. engages in the provision of engineered solutions, power grid and microwave tube, and related consumables worldwide. The Power and Microwave Technologies segment manufactures electron tubes and radio frequency (RF), microwave and power components used in semiconductor manufacturing equipment, RF, and wireless and industrial power applications, as well as various applications including broadcast transmission, CO2 laser cutting, diagnostic imaging, dielectric and induction heating, energy transfer, high voltage switching, plasma, power conversion, radar, and radiation oncology.

Shares of NASDAQ RELL traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.95. The company had a trading volume of 6,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,034. Richardson Electronics has a twelve month low of $7.57 and a twelve month high of $15.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.18 million, a PE ratio of -124.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.69 and its 200-day moving average is $10.47.

Read Our Latest Research Report on RELL

NWTN (NWTNW)

NWTN Inc. operates as a smart passenger vehicle company, provides passenger-centric mobility and green energy solutions in the United States, the United Arab Emirates, and Mainland China. The company develops electric vehicles, including Supersport coupe; and smart passenger vehicles, such as MUSE and ADA.

Shares of NASDAQ NWTNW traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.05. The company had a trading volume of 77,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,043. NWTN has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $0.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.05 and its 200-day moving average is $0.04.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NWTNW

Globalink Investment (GLLIW)

Globalink Investment Inc. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify and acquire businesses in the medical technology and green energy sectors in North America, Europe, Southeast Asia, and Asia excluding China, Hong Kong, and Macau.

NASDAQ:GLLIW remained flat at $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday. 17,717 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 85,711. Globalink Investment has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.06. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.03 and a 200-day moving average of $0.02.

Read Our Latest Research Report on GLLIW

Recommended Stories