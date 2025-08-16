Sei Investments Co. Reduces Stock Position in Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS)

Sei Investments Co. lowered its position in shares of Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 42,532 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 3,401 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Agilysys were worth $3,085,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new stake in shares of Agilysys in the 1st quarter worth about $1,078,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Agilysys by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,405 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of Agilysys by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 4,800 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Agilysys by 32.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 140,646 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,202,000 after purchasing an additional 34,660 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Agilysys by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 6,008 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.00% of the company’s stock.

In other Agilysys news, Director John Mutch sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.83, for a total transaction of $55,415.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 31,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,480,505.32. This trade represents a 1.57% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO William David Wood III sold 321 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.39, for a total transaction of $36,398.19. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 47,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,361,986.32. This represents a 0.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,405 shares of company stock valued at $158,033 in the last quarter. 8.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on AGYS shares. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Agilysys from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price target (up from $100.00) on shares of Agilysys in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Agilysys in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Finally, Northland Securities set a $152.00 price target on shares of Agilysys in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $120.86.

NASDAQ:AGYS opened at $105.83 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 211.66 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.11. Agilysys, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $63.71 and a fifty-two week high of $142.64. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.59.

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 21st. The software maker reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $76.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.42 million. Agilysys had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 11.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Agilysys, Inc. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Agilysys, Inc operates as a developer and marketer of software-enabled solutions and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. It offers software solutions fully integrated with third party hardware and operating systems; cloud applications, support, and maintenance; subscription and maintenance; and professional services.

