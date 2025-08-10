Mizuho Markets Americas LLC Sells 12,713 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL)

Mizuho Markets Americas LLC cut its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 47.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,298 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,713 shares during the quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $1,340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $847,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,877,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO grew its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 3,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 893 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, KFG Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. KFG Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $828,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. 80.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on CL shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley set a $96.00 price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $99.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Colgate-Palmolive presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.92.

Colgate-Palmolive Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CL opened at $84.71 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $88.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.15. Colgate-Palmolive Company has a twelve month low of $82.40 and a twelve month high of $109.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.46 billion, a PE ratio of 23.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.35.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 1st. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.03 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 14.55% and a return on equity of 377.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive Company will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

Colgate-Palmolive Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 18th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 18th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.43%.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

