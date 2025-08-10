Strengthening Families & Communities LLC Buys 304 Shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Strengthening Families & Communities LLC raised its stake in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,436 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $1,209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DHI. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 1.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,664,013 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,279,706,000 after purchasing an additional 642,642 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,475,995 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $485,984,000 after purchasing an additional 72,161 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,375,050 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $471,899,000 after purchasing an additional 460,804 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 2,677,100 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $374,312,000 after purchasing an additional 476,816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 23.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,520,422 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $320,421,000 after purchasing an additional 472,382 shares during the last quarter. 90.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get D.R. Horton alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DHI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded D.R. Horton from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on D.R. Horton from $173.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on D.R. Horton from $105.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on D.R. Horton from $171.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Their comments are based on a broader research note on Homebuilders ahead of the industry’s start of the earnings season. The firm is projecting a 7% decline in U.S. new home sales and a 27% average decline in earnings due to lower consumer confidence as a result of heightened uncertainty about the future in terms of both income/job security and cost of living along with still-relatively high interest rates. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on D.R. Horton from $176.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $153.23.

D.R. Horton Trading Up 1.6%

NYSE:DHI opened at $156.35 on Friday. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 1-year low of $110.44 and a 1-year high of $199.85. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $134.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $129.61. The company has a current ratio of 7.06, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.54, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.34.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $3.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $9.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.80 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 11.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.10 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 13.04 earnings per share for the current year.

D.R. Horton Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 7th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 7th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.83%.

Insider Activity at D.R. Horton

In other news, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 2,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.70, for a total transaction of $274,555.00. Following the sale, the director owned 2,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $280,046.10. This trade represents a 49.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

(Free Report)

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for D.R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D.R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.