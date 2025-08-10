Cynosure Group LLC Acquires 635 Shares of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM)

Cynosure Group LLC raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 24.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,266 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the quarter. Cynosure Group LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in XOM. Manhattan West Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Manhattan West Asset Management LLC now owns 18,580 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,999,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the period. Qtron Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Qtron Investments LLC now owns 43,810 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,713,000 after purchasing an additional 3,144 shares during the period. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 25,427 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,735,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Crux Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at about $989,000. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 264,023 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,401,000 after buying an additional 13,983 shares in the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on XOM shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $131.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $134.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $127.00 price objective on Exxon Mobil and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $135.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $125.26.

Exxon Mobil Stock Up 0.8%

Shares of XOM opened at $106.79 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $455.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.53. Exxon Mobil Corporation has a 1 year low of $97.80 and a 1 year high of $126.34. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $81.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.07 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 9.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.14 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Corporation will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is 56.25%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.