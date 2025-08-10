King Luther Capital Management Corp Sells 19,909 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

King Luther Capital Management Corp lowered its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 819,744 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,909 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp owned 0.25% of Kimberly-Clark worth $116,584,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Entropy Technologies LP grew its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 1,368.7% during the first quarter. Entropy Technologies LP now owns 33,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,698,000 after purchasing an additional 30,783 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 3.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,827,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $828,811,000 after purchasing an additional 173,915 shares during the period. Pandora Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Fiduciary Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the first quarter valued at approximately $558,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 1.4% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 80,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,515,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.29% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Stock Performance

NYSE KMB opened at $136.16 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $130.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $134.92. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 1 year low of $124.10 and a 1 year high of $150.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.33.

Kimberly-Clark Dividend Announcement

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.25. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 201.43%. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.96 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be given a dividend of $1.26 per share. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 5th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is 69.42%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a report on Friday, July 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $144.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $125.00 to $138.00 in a report on Monday, August 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $146.00 to $139.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $134.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.70.

Kimberly-Clark Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company’s Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

