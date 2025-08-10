Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Lowers Holdings in The Hartford Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System decreased its stake in shares of The Hartford Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Free Report) by 12.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,531 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,925 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in The Hartford Insurance Group were worth $1,674,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Keynote Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in The Hartford Insurance Group during the first quarter valued at $451,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its stake in The Hartford Insurance Group by 3.8% during the first quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 10,899 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its stake in The Hartford Insurance Group by 7.3% during the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 2,372 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V. purchased a new position in The Hartford Insurance Group during the first quarter valued at $8,439,000. Finally, Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. raised its stake in The Hartford Insurance Group by 10.7% during the first quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 6,510 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $806,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.42% of the company’s stock.

In other The Hartford Insurance Group news, CFO Beth Ann Costello sold 35,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.50, for a total transaction of $4,364,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 77,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,580,389. The trade was a 31.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

The Hartford Insurance Group stock opened at $128.20 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $36.04 billion, a PE ratio of 11.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The Hartford Insurance Group, Inc. has a one year low of $104.93 and a one year high of $132.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $124.83 and a 200 day moving average of $121.21.

The Hartford Insurance Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $3.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $6.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.02 billion. The Hartford Insurance Group had a return on equity of 19.60% and a net margin of 11.83%. The Hartford Insurance Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.50 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Hartford Insurance Group, Inc. will post 11.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 2nd. The Hartford Insurance Group’s payout ratio is currently 18.86%.

HIG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on The Hartford Insurance Group from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on The Hartford Insurance Group from $138.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Wall Street Zen upgraded The Hartford Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. UBS Group boosted their price target on The Hartford Insurance Group from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 price target (up previously from $135.00) on shares of The Hartford Insurance Group in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The Hartford Insurance Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.42.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, accident, health, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

